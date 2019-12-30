BERNICE, La. - A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend late Saturday night in Bernice has been captured in Texarkana, Texas.
Texarkana authorities found Sean Johnson, 25, Monday attempting to hide inside a cabinet at an apartment complex in Texarkana, according to Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates.
Warrants for Johnnson’s arrest were issued early Sunday morning on one count of negligent homicide and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, after authorities say he shot Sharmaine Brown, 25, of Bernice in the head. The shooting incident occurred inside a car around 11:30 p.m. at the Willow Village Apartments in Bernice, where the couple lived, according to authorities.
Gates says the two were seated in the back of the vehicle when Brown was shot.
According to Gates, Brown then either fell out of the vehicle or somehow got out of the vehicle after being shot. Her body was left in parking lot. Johnson then left in a vehicle, Gates said.
Brown was taken to Reeves Memorial Hospital in Bernice, where she was pronounced dead. Her body has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.
Union Parish authorities have been unable to determine what sparked the shooting or the type of gun used in the incident. As of Monday afternoon, Union detectives were en route to Texarkana to interview Johnson.
“We hope to get answers later today when detectives interview him,” Gates said.
A district judge has set Johnson’s bond at $500,000.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Union Pariah Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.