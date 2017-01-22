United Airlines says all of its domestic flights are grounded on Sunday because of a computer problem.
Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an "IT issue."
"We have issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue," King said. "We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get our customers to their final destinations. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers."
It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.
Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.