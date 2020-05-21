SHREVEPORT, LA. – United Way of Northwest Louisiana is accepting applications to the United for NWLA Fund, an emergency assistance fund to help low-to-moderate income families who are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families that qualify will be eligible for a one-time payment, up to $500, to assist them in meeting their basic financial needs. Applications are accepted beginning Thursday and will continue until the fund is depleted.
“The economic disruption caused by this pandemic is affecting families and communities across the country in many ways. For many of our ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families, those barely making enough to make ends meet, this disruption could be completely destabilizing,” said Bruce Willson Jr., president and CEO of United Way of Northwest Louisiana.
United Way committed $10,000 to start the United for NWLA Fund. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation and Regions Bank contributed $50,000 and $2,500, respectively, to the fund to provide direct financial assistance. Hancock Whitney Bank recently pledged an additional $20,000 to provide rental assistance.
United Way also partners with the Shreveport Convention and Tourist Bureau, along with the Shreveport-Bossier Hotel and Lodging Association, Shreveport-Bossier Attractions Association, and Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, to promote and recruit donations to the fund for hospitality industry workers who have become unemployed or suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19.
The Salvation Army will provide case management and oversight of the Emergency Assistance Committee, consisting of nine members from United Way, The Salvation Army, and other community leaders.
To apply, contact United Way 211, the information and resource hotline. This helpline provides access to other governmental and nonprofit entities also providing community assistance.
With the launch of the Financial Empowerment Center this week, applicants to the fund will also have the option to sign up for free financial counseling.
“We believe it is important to provide more than financial relief during these trying times,” says Louise Droddy, director of 211 of United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “We also want to create a path to long-term financial stability.”
Applicants must live in the United Way of Northwest Louisiana service area of Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster, and Winn parishes; provide verification of employment status, whether furloughed, laid off, reduced hours, etc.), and are experiencing a financial emergency tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To make a contribution to the United for NWLA Fund, contact LaToria W. Thomas at tori@unitedwaynwla.org, or go to www.unitedwaynwla.org/unitedfornwla to give online.