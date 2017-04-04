Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN UNION AND EASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES...WEBSTER...NORTHWESTERN DE SOTO...NORTHWESTERN RED RIVER...CADDO...WESTERN CLAIBORNE AND BOSSIER PARISHES...RUSK... NORTHWESTERN SHELBY...SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON... PANOLA...NORTHWESTERN NACOGDOCHES...SOUTHEASTERN GREGG AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT... AT 438 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES EAST OF STEPHENS TO NEAR BENTON TO NEAR REESE. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 15 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, EL DORADO, JACKSONVILLE, HENDERSON, MINDEN, CARTHAGE, RUSK, SPRINGHILL, HOMER, NORPHLET, HAUGHTON, GREENWOOD, BLANCHARD, OVERTON, BULLARD, HAYNESVILLE, WASKOM, BENTON AND TROUP. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF IN THESE AREAS AND BOATING ON A LAKE, GET OUT OF THE WATER AND MOVE INDOORS OR INSIDE A VEHICLE. REMEMBER, LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE OUT TO 10 MILES FROM THE PARENT THUNDERSTORM. IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER NOW! DO NOT BE CAUGHT ON THE WATER IN A THUNDERSTORM. &&