SHREVEPORT, La - United Way of Northwest Louisiana's Fill the Bus event with Bossier and Caddo Parish public schools is BACK! This event encourages Northwest Louisiana communities to shop at participating Walmart Supercenters to purchase and donate school supplies so that all children have the opportunity to succeed in the classroom.
This resource will benefit more than 4,000 elementary, middle, and high school children identified as ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) and/or families struggling to make ends meet throughout two different school systems.
We invite you to participate in Fill the Bus by visiting a Walmart Supercenter listed below at the given dates and times. With your help, we will fill an entire bus full of school supplies at each location for our local students!
CADDO PARISH
Friday, July 29th, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter
1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105
Walmart Supercenter
1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105
Saturday, July 30th, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter
1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105
Walmart Supercenter
1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105
BOSSIER PARISH
Friday, August 5th, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter
2536 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111
Saturday, August 6th, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter
2536 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111