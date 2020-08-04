CAMPTI, La. -- One person has died in an early morning house fire in Campti, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
The fire was reported to 911 just before 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Wood Street.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies, Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 9, Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 6, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Campti police and the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office are on the scene.
Deputies arrived to find the front right side of the residence engulfed in flames.
State Fire Marshal investigators are processing the scene as they do in all fire fatalities, along with assistance of NPSO detectives.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The name of the fire fatality victim is being withheld to ensure family members have been notified.