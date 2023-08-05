TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Ninth Annual Unity in the Community’s Back-to-School Bash on Saturday equipped Texarkana students with tools to kick off their first day of classes.
Hosted by We Are Washington, the event offered 500 backpacks with school supplies, also face painting, popcorn, hot dogs and fun in the sun while offering area kids the needed resources to succeed.
One of the organizers, Cynthia Tyous, from Lonoke Baptist Church said Unity in the Community is made up of approximately 20 organizations and churches and several community leaders that come together to offer incoming students fellowship for back-to-school while offering the tools to achieve.