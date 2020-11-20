SHREVEPORT, La. - During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic this past spring, many college graduates missed out on an in-person commencement ceremony. But not everyone in the fall graduating Class of 2020 will be forced to do the same.
Several colleges and universities around the Ark-La-Tex are already in the planning stages for their upcoming events. They range from in-person to virtual but across the board, each comes with the same caveat: In the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is subject to change.
LSU Shreveport's fall commencement is still about a month away. Typically, the university offers their grads a "Louisiana Celebration," according to Wendell Riley, LSUS director of media and external relations. Like a lot of colleges this past spring, they had to forgo most of their traditions, including a performance from the Shreveport Second Line Brass Band and instead offered a virtual ceremony. Based on the feedback from the spring grads, they'd like to compromise this fall.
"It was a hard decision for the university," Riley said. "While we feel badly that we can't do an in-person graduation this semester, we're trying very hard with our online graduation to meet students halfway."
The Dec. 18 ceremony will still be virtual, but Riley says they're planning more live components to pay tribute to the departing students.
"When you enroll in college, whether it's for an undergraduate degree or a graduate degree, a big target for you is that moment when you get to cross the stage and get a diploma and wave to your family and friends," Riley said.
Not everyone is going entirely virtual. Northwestern State University (NSU) is breaking their programs up. Instead of two ceremonies, they're doing five. But Jennifer Kelly, NSU's director of university affairs says they're constantly considering two questions.
"How do we allow as many family members to come at such a special time for the graduates but yet stay as COVID compliant and safe as we can?" Kelly said.
Tickets are limited to each student to space everyone out as much as possible and masks are required for everyone including the graduates.
"We're working on what that's going to look like for photographs," Kelly said.
Both Riley and Kelly emphasize, all of this could change as COVID-19 case numbers go up.
Still, other schools are already in the middle of their graduation ceremonies. Grambling State University celebrated their spring and summer graduating class on Thursday. They'll honor their fall graduates Friday. To support social distancing, each graduate will be allowed to invite only six guests. Guests are also asked to wear a mask at all times while inside the venue.