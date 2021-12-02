FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. A bipartisan congressional investigation released Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, found that key players in the nation’s opioid industry have spent $65 million since 1997 funding nonprofits that advocate treating pain with medications, a strategy intended to boost the sale of prescription painkillers. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)