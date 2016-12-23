Rod Williams, the president of University Health hospital in Shreveport, has resigned.
Williams, who has been in the job for just over two years, is leaving to pursue other interests, the hospital said in a statement that did not provide specifics.
When he took the job, Williams walked into a situation where the financially troubled state had privatized Louisiana's safety net hospitals two years earlier.
The state has made devastating budget cuts to the medical school that operates at the University Health complex. Williams also inherited an acrimonious relationship between the medical school and Biomedical Research Foundation, the private partner that operates both University Health and a safety net hospital in Monroe.
The feud has led to lawsuits, with LSU trying to oust BRF as operator of University Health, and created a continuous relationship with Willis Knighton, which has been accused in an antitrust suit of trying to take paying patients away from the hospital as part of efforts to dominate health care in Shreveport-Bossier.
Waters were further muddied in September when Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration pushed to rewrite all of the LSU privatization deals negotiated under former Gov. Bobby Jindal. The state gave an ultimatum to BRF to comply or cease being a partner. Initially, BRF refused the proposed contract terms.
Negotiations went on for weeks with finger-pointing from both sides. LSU termed BRF’s management of the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals as dysfunctional, further alleging bills were not paid on time and support to the med school was lacking.
BRF and UH officials denied the accusations, saying the medical school had its own financial problems. BRF touted the improvements it brought to the hospital’s health care with the takeover.
A prevailing fear was Shreveport would eventually lose the medical school – something that Edwards promised wouldn’t happen.
The Edwards’ administration in October announced an agreement had been reached with BRF. It required BRF to make additional payments to the LSU medical School in Shreveport for its doctors’ services at the hospitals and cover millions in unpaid bills.