TEXARKANA, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana celebrates its 10th anniversary at the Texarkana campus with a casino night on Saturday at the Texarkana, Ark. Convention Center.
The celebration included craps, roulette, poker and blackjack while enjoying food, drink and dancing to live music. There was also a sighting of Elvis amongst the crowd.
Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Anna Powell said they started their Hope campus over 40 years ago and branched out to a Texarkana campus in 2012.
“It’s been such a blessing for us because we’ve been able to reach over 2,700 students and award that many degrees and certificates,” said Powell.
Since its inception in 2012, the UA Texarkana campus has constructed three buildings, totaling over $10 million in capital investments.
Powell said, “We’ve been consistently growing each year in Texarkana, and we’ve served the Texarkana Ark. public school system with our collegiate academy as well as surrounding areas such as Genoa and Fouke, and we are finishing up our third building next May.”