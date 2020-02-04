SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man for being an unlicensed contractor, Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
Jason Youngblood was hired to remodel a house on Looney Street in May. The cost to complete the job was $10,198. Youngblood was paid half up front but did little work on the project, and a new contractor had to be hired.
During an investigation by Det. Jeremy Edward, it was discovered that neither Youngblood nor his company, Youngblood Construction, had a contractor’s license through the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.
Youngblood, 46, of Greenwood, was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Thursday. He was charged with home improvement fraud.