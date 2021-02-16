SHREVEPORT, La. -- Historic cold putting historic stress on the power grid forced SWEPCO to enact rolling blackouts for the second day in a row.
"During these extreme temperatures, that demand has been high enough it's exceeded the system's capability to deliver. So we've had to lower that demand," SWEPCO spokesman Peter Main says.
SWEPCO deliberately put sections of customers in the dark for a couple of hours or so, then rolled on to another section to force demand on the power grid down. The ArkLaTex area served by SWEPCO is part of the Southwest Power Pool, which is made up from all or parts of 14 states in the middle of the country.
"In order to serve all customers, we may receive instructions from that reliability organization to reduce our electric demand a certain amount," Main said.
The move, which Main says is "unprecedented," has angered some customers who shiver when the power has done out this week.
"I know it's frustrating to people. I understand that," says Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell. "But I do believe SWEPCO, CLECO, and Entergy are doing everything they can do. It's all hands on deck. Everybody's working on it."
Rolling blackouts happened for about an hour on Monday, and again for about three and a half hours Tuesday morning, after Shreveport hit a record low of 1 degree.
"It's better than losing electricity for two or three days," Campbell says of the controlled blackouts. "It's a preventative measure rather than have the whole grid go down."
Attention is now turning to the next winter storm set to slam the ArkLaTex overnight with more snow and sleet, followed by freezing rain. Main says that could mean not only more rolling blackouts, but also outages from storm damage, while people are forced to stay home and try to stay warm.
"Freezing rain gets on all the tree limbs and they break down across the power lines," Campbell says. I hope everybody says a prayer about the freezing rain."
Campbell believes anything more than a quarter-inch on trees and power lines could cause power outages.
Main of SWEPCO says, "We ask customers to understand that as we prepare for that we will be working as safely and quickly as possible to get power restored as those outages occur."
He says 3,000 personnel, including tree cutters and linemen, are converging on the ArkLaTex to handle emergency repairs forced by the storm. Crews will be based in five locations -- Shreveport, Bossier City, Texarkana, Longview, and Natchitoches.
Main asks customers to conserve as much power as they can. He says if everyone across the Southwest Power Pool did that, the region could be spared more rolling blackouts.
There've already been some reports of power outages lasting ten hours or more, such as in Bossier north of I-20. Main says those are from storm damages that have to be repaired -- not rolling blackouts that typically last just a couple of hours.