MINDEN, La - On Thursday, July 23, shortly after 7:00 p.m., a Louisiana State Police trooper responded to a crash on Interstate 20 west of Minden. This crash ultimately claimed the life of a 5-year-old child.
The initial investigation revealed a 2005 Hyundai SUV, driven by 31-year-old Daniel Carpenter of Downsville, was traveling west on I-20. For reasons still under investigation, Carpenter failed to stop and struck the rear of another vehicle that was stopped due to traffic congestion.
Carpenter and a passenger in the vehicle, 5-year-old Michael Carpenter, were unrestrained at the time of the crash and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. On Saturday, Michael Carpenter succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.
Child safety seats and booster seats, when used properly, save lives. They offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash.
During the past 30 years, nearly 9,000 lives have been saved by the use of child restraints according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
It is important caregivers ensure children are properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt – every trip, every time.
Every Louisiana State Police troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat “Inspection Station”.
Troop G Troopers/technicians are available seven days a week to inspect car seats. Appointments can be made by calling (318) 741-7411. Please take advantage of these free services to ensure the safety of your child.
In 2020, Troop G has investigated 13 fatal crashes.