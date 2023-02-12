HAUGHTON, La. - A man is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Bossier Parish. It happened on I-20, west of LA Hwy 157 near Haughton just before 3:30 p.m.
According to Louisiana State Police, the one-vehicle crash killed Danny Ambrose, 62, who was not wearing a seat belt.
The initial investigation revealed that the Toyota MR2, driven by Ambrose, was traveling west on I-20. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and then overturned.
Ambrose suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.