LOGANSPORT, La. -- Two Texas women died early Wednesday morning when the driver of a Jeep ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer, state police said.
The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on state Highway 765 near Marshall Road.
Troopers said a 2017 International tractor-trailer was stopped in the northbound travel lane as the driver prepared to make a right turn. That's when 27-year-old Julia Patton, of Carthage, Texas, slammed her 2017 Jeep SUV into the rear of the 18-wheeler.
Patton and her front-seat passenger, identified as 18-year-old Jaylie Gray of Galveston, Texas, were unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries.
A third passenger in Patton’s vehicle, who was also unrestrained, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.