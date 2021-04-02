MANSFIELD, La. - On April 1, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 171, south of Firetower Road. This crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Pete W. Talton of Minden, who was not wearing a seat belt.
The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Ford F150, driven by Talton, and a 2016 Ford F150 towing a utility trailer were traveling southbound on U.S. 171. As the 2016 Ford 150 approached a private drive it began slowing to make a right hand turn. For reasons still under investigation, Talton failed to slow down and ultimately rear-ended the 2016 Ford F150. As a result, Talton was ejected from the vehicle.
Talton was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.
In 2021, Troop G Troopers has investigated two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities.