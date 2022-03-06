KEATCHIE- On Saturday, March 5, just after 3:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 5, near Dickson Lane. This crash claimed the life of Rhonda Noyes, 57, who was unrestrained.
The initial investigation revealed a 2006 Saturn Ion, driven by 60-year-old Darryl Betford, of Mansfield, was traveling south on LA Hwy 5. For reasons still under investigation, Betford exited the roadway to the right, where he over-corrected. As a result, the Saturn traveled across the roadway, where it entered the ditch and struck a tree, ejecting Noyes, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Betford, who was restrained, was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Noyes, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to DeSoto Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers urge motorists to always remember to buckle their seat belt, regardless of their seating position. Not only is it the law, but it is also the single most effective way to prevent serious injury or death if you are involved in a motor vehicle crash.