SHREVEPORT, La. - Two warm fronts and a cold front are forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex between Friday and Sunday. Rain is possible with these boundaries. Here is the forecast timeline:
A warm front moves into Toledo Bend on Friday morning. Patchy drizzle and a few showers are possible across the area.
By afternoon, the boundary pushes into the mountains of Arkansas and Oklahoma. Rain is possible there. Otherwise, cloudy and windy weather with highs in the 60s-70s is expected across the ArkLaTex.
On Saturday, a cold front moves in with rain during the morning. Temperatures start out in the 60s.
The front moves into Toledo Bend during the afternoon. The rain chance diminishes over southern sections. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s.
Behind the front on Sunday morning, cloudy and cool weather with lows in the 40s is the outlook.
The tail end of the cold front from Saturday moves back to the north over Toledo Bend as a warm front on Sunday afternoon. A few showers and patchy drizzle are possible.
Rain amounts are forecast to remain below a half inch during the Friday-Sunday timeframe.
