SHREVEPORT, La. - Three weather disturbances as of Monday evening are forecast to bring rain and clouds to the ArkLaTex this week.
The first moves in with showers lasting through Tuesday morning. The second pushes into the ArkLaTex on Thursday.
The third arrives this coming weekend. On Monday evening, this disturbance was over the central Pacific ocean.
The Tuesday morning system doesn't bring much rain...just spotty showers.
Rain amounts should add up to less than a quarter inch.
The midweek system brings a cold front nearby. It stays just north of the ArkLaTex. Rain is forecast to be scattered in east Texas and near the I-30 corridor.
The last could make it soggy for the weekend. A cold front moves through on Saturday with showers and storms.
On Sunday, the forecast calls for lingering showers and drizzle during the morning plus temperatures in the 40s.
Rainfall for the weekend could add up to a few inches.
The 7 Day Forecast sums up this week's weather. It shows warm and humid for the work/school week with rain for Tuesday morning and Thursday. Then, it has a big cool down with rain for the weekend.
