Water Vapor Image of Weather Disturbances for the First and Midweek
Water Vapor Image of Weather Disturbances for the First and Midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three weather disturbances as of Monday evening are forecast to bring rain and clouds to the ArkLaTex this week.

The first moves in with showers lasting through Tuesday morning.  The second pushes into the ArkLaTex on Thursday.

Water Vapor Image of the Weekend Disturbance

The third arrives this coming weekend.  On Monday evening, this disturbance was over the central Pacific ocean.

Tuesday Morning Forecast

The Tuesday morning system doesn't bring much rain...just spotty showers.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Tuesday

Rain amounts should add up to less than a quarter inch.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

The midweek system brings a cold front nearby.  It stays just north of the ArkLaTex.  Rain is forecast to be scattered in east Texas and near the I-30 corridor.

Saturday Forecast

The last could make it soggy for the weekend.  A cold front moves through on Saturday with showers and storms.

Sunday's Forecast

On Sunday, the forecast calls for lingering showers and drizzle during the morning plus temperatures in the 40s.

Weekend Rainfall Forecast

Rainfall for the weekend could add up to a few inches.

7 Day Forecast

The 7 Day Forecast sums up this week's weather.  It shows warm and humid for the work/school week with rain for Tuesday morning and Thursday.  Then, it has a big cool down with rain for the weekend.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
1



Recommended for you

Load comments