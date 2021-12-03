SHREVEPORT, La. - Water Vapor images from Friday evening show weather disturbances forecast to affect the ArkLaTex this weekend. One over Texas is expected to bring showers Friday night through Saturday morning.
The next over the Pacific could bring a cold front with storms late Sunday night and early Monday.
The jet stream forecast for early Saturday shows the first disturbance moving through.
Precisioncast using the GFS model picks up on this disturbance showing areas of rain in blue across the ArkLaTex.
After that disturbance moves by, several more pass through in the jet flow overhead.
Precisioncast indicates rain could linger into Sunday morning due to the passing disturbances.
A lull in the disturbance flow could allow for a cloudy, but dry Sunday afternoon. Clouds show up in white and rain in blue.
Then, the main event is expected late Sunday night into early Monday as a strong disturbance from the Pacific pushes the southwest US system our way.
This could bring a cold front with showers and storms. Some storms could cause gusty winds. Risk of severe weather is Marginal.
Rainfall may add up to over an inch.
Temperatures will be in the 60s-70s over the weekend. Then, it cools down for the first of the week behind Monday's front.
