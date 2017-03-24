Peer pressure can lead young, impressionable minds to danger. Careless driving, binge drinking, drug abuse, bullying and violent behavior can result in real-life consequences.
Death Investigator, Milton Carroll III, stopped by KTBS 3 News to discuss his unique campaign geared at curbing high-risk behaviors in teens.
Carroll hosts presentations around the Arklatex aimed at teaching teens practical strategies in hopes of preventing dangerous situations.
The High-Risk Behavior Prevention Conference is set for Friday, March 31st at the Salvation Army's Boys and Girls Club from 6 pm until 8 pm. The Boys and Girls Club is located at 2821 Greenwood Rd in Shreveport.
Topics to be discussed include peer pressure, homicides, suicides, computer crimes, drug awareness, and intoxicated driving.
Click here for more information on the High-Risk Behavior movement.