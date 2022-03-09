SHREVEPORT, La.-- In honor of International Women's Month, On A Mission LLC is highlighting entrepreneurs, women in business and determined business owners like Jasmine Smith, who is the co-owner of The Beaute' Station. The event honors those like Smith who have found ways to thrive through the pandemic.
The beauty industry was heavily impacted by the pandemic but despite adversity business owners like Smith, who have a vision found ways to still fulfill their dreams during trying times.
"I graduated from beauty school in 2019, the pandemic hit right after that, I worked at a spa January 2020 until that March then nothing it was scary," said Smith.
Despite fear she pushed forward and opened her own business in October 2021. She says the dedication is paying off. She'll be honored during Saturday evening's event set to be held at Margaritaville in Bossier City.