There's an update on a case we've been following for you, authorities say a Texas man who fired multiple shots at an Ashdown, Arkansas police officer is now is custody. Glen Derricks was arrested this afternoon at the Ashdown City Park.
Authorities say an Ashdown police officer made a traffic stop Monday night on a vehicle suspected to be involved in an altercation with a gun in Howard County.
Officers say a female driver pulled over in front of the state revenue office near 3rd and Main Street. That's when the investigators say Derricks jumped out of the passenger seat and fired seven shots at the officer.
As the officer took cover, Derricks fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood. Three rounds of gunfire hit the patrol car.