Two teens have been arrested in the weekend vandalism of assorted heavy machinery parked on a DeSoto Parish roadway.
DeSoto sheriff's investigators initially estimated damage at more than $50,000, but they have upped that number to be in excess of $250,000.
The crime happened sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. The machines were parked on Blunt Road in Logansport.
Friday, investigators arrested Dalton Shaw, 17, of Keachi, and Nicholas Ramsey, 18, of Logansport. Both are charged with two counts of felony criminal property damage over $50,000.
Shaw and Ramsey are held in the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on bonds of $75,000 each.