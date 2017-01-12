The body of a Robeline man reported as missing on Wednesday has been found. Foul play is not suspected, according to Natchitoches Parish sheriff's authorities said.
A search team consisting of Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office cadaver K-9, Robeline police and Natchitoches Parish Detention Center deputies discovered the body of Marty Dock Powell, 41, around 9 a.m. today in some woods off of the Carey Scarborough Road, west of Natchitoches, Sheriff Victor Jones said.
The body was found approximately one-quarter of a mile away from his pickup truck, which was abandoned.
Deputies focused their search efforts in that area after the vehicle was found.
Powell's body was pronounced dead at the scene by Natchitoches Parish Assistant Coroner Steve Clanton.
According to NPSO Chief Investigator Greg Dunn, foul play is not suspected; however, the remains have been transported to Shreveport for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Powell was reported missing by family members on Jan. 11 after they reportedly hadn't seen or heard from him since Jan. 1.