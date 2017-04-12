UPDATE: The stand-off in Bossier City is over, with no injuries reported. Restricted movement at three schools has been lifted.
City spokesman Mark Natale says the 44-year-old man gave himself up to authorities after a two-and-a-half-hour stand-off. His name has not been released.
The man has been taken to University Health for a psychological evaluation.
ORIGINAL STORY: Three Bossier Parish schools are currently under what officials call "restricted movement" while police respond to a call about a man threatening to harm himself.
It's happening at a house at the intersection of Waller and Yjean Streets in Bossier City. Spokesman Mark Natale says the man is sitting in a pickup threatening to harm himself.
Hostage negotiators are other officers are on the scene, which is located near Kerr Elementary, Waller Elementary and Rusheon Middle schools.
Bossier Parish schools spokesperson Sonja Bailes says "restricted movement" is not the same as a lockdown. Students are still able to move around in the school, but they cannot go outside. School Resource Officers are at these three schools, as well as additional Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies.
There is no immediate threat to students.
