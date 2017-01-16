Update:
Doyline Mayor Gary Carter, arrested this past weekend on charges he hit and choked his wife, has been released on bond.
Carter's bond was $50,000 and authorities said a restraining order was issued with a condition he stay away from his wife.
Carter was arrested early Sunday after his wife, Tammy, went to a hospital emergency room. Hospital personnel notified authorities, Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton said.
TammyCarter had injuries to her face and neck, including black eyes, bruises and scratches, Sexton said.
Sexton said Tammy Carter hesitated when deputies asked her at the hospital if she wanted to pursue charges. Deputies then initiated charges on their own.
Deputies went to the Carter's home to arrest him. The mayor had the porch light on when deputies arrived and he was taken into custody without incident, Sexton said.
Sexton said he did not know what led to the incident between the couple or if alcohol was involved.
Carter made his initial court appearance on Tuesday in Webster District Court in Minden. He told the judge he would be hiring an attorney to represent him.
Original:
The mayor of Doyline has been arrested on charges he choked his wife during an incident this past weekend.
Mayor Gary Carter is currently held at the Webster Parish Jail on a charge of domestic abuse battery by strangulation.
His wife, Tammy's injuries were serious enough that she had to go to the hospital, Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton said. She has since been released.
Sexton said sheriff's deputies began investigating about 2:30 a.m. Sunday after they got a call from the hospital that Tammy Carter was there.
She suffered injuries to her face and neck, including black eyes, bruises and scratches, Sexton said.
Sexton said Tammy Carter hesitated when deputies asked her at the hospital if she wanted to pursue charges. Deputies then initiated charges on their own.
Deputies went to the Carter's home to arrest him. The mayor had the porch light on when deputies arrived. He was taken into custody without incident.
Sexton said he did not know what led to the incident or if alcohol was involved.
Gary Carter will remain in jail until he has a "Gwen's Law" hearing before a state district judge in Minden on Tuesday at the earliest.
The hearing is for a judge to decide whether bail is appropriate. If the judge determines there's a likelihood the wife would be injured again, bail could be denied. Gwen's Law also calls for a protective order before he would be released.Gary Carter could also be required to wear a monitoring device to make sure he complies with conditions of the protective order to stay away from his wife.
Webster sheriff's deputies are continuing their investigation. They met with Tammy Carter again today and took pictures of her bruises.