UPDATED STORY
TEXARKANA, TX. - Montavious Sharp, 22, turned himself in to detectives Saturday evening.
Sharp was identified as the driver of the truck that struck the man on N. Stateline Ave. Saturday afternoon.
He was booked into the Bi-State Jail; charged with Aggravated Assault.
----
TEXARKANA, TX. - Texarkana detectives and traffic investigators are currently on the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in the 2200 block of N. Stateline.
A 35-year-old man was struck while walking on the sidewalk.
He was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The vehicle was a white flatbed truck believed to be a Dodge.
It’s still early in the investigation, but it appears he may have been intentionally struck.