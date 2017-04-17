WEBSTER, La. - A community church is in ruins after a multiple alarm fire overnight in Cullen.
According to Cullen Fire Dept. Chief, Thomas Arnold, the fire started around 10 p.m at the First Baptist Church of Cullen, located in the 1000 block of Henrietta White Blvd.
It took 55 firefighters from multiple towns and an hour and a half to get the fire under control.
Arnold says the long-standing landmark of the community is a total loss.
He says he didn't see any smoke detectors in the building.
Fire crews remained at the scene until 6 a.m.