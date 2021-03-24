Gram

Update: Grambling State University has issued the following statement on the cancellation of their next two football games:

The Grambling State University athletics department has suspended all football activities immediately due to positive tests that were identified through COVID-19 screenings.

Grambling's next two Southwestern Athletic Conference contests against Alabama A&M (March 27) and Texas Southern (April 3) have been canceled.

Wednesday's original story follows.

According to multiple reports, Grambling football will miss the next two games of its spring season due to COVID-19 protocols.

The cancellation of Saturday's game against Alabama A&M has been confirmed by the Bulldog program.

Grambling's next scheduled game at Texas Southern is reportedly canceled as well according to Kenn Rashad of HBCU Sports.

These games are canceled and will not be made up, making Grambling's next and final game of the season the Bayou Classic against Southern.  The game is set to be played on April 17 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

0
0
2
1
0

Tags



Load comments