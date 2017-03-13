UPDATE 3/15: Missing teen found outside of Lake Charles, La. A greenwood police spokesperson tells us the girl is in police custody. Not other details are available.
--------------------------------------
The Greenwood Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.
Chasidy Harris, 17, was last seen about 8 p.m. March 8 at a home on East Satinwood in Greenwood.
She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans; long, silky, orange shirt with three-quarter-length sleeves and three buttons down the front with some type of black and white pattern on the front. She was also wearing black tennis shoes with green laces. She said that she was going outside the residence to talk with her boyfriend and has not been seen since that time. She is not answering her cell phone and no one has heard from her since she disappeared.
If you have any information or know where she is, please contact Greenwood Police Department at (318) 938-5554 or call your local police department.