A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon involving two 18-wheelers on the Pendleton Bridge sent one of the rigs into Toledo Bend Reservoir and closed the Louisiana to Texas route for a couple of hours, Sabine Parish authorities said.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The bridge reopened just before 5 p.m.
The bridge, which is also state Highway 6, was shut down until the wreckage is cleared. One of the tractor-trailers remains on the bridge, but the other, which was hauling chicken feed, was in the reservoir.
State Police Troop E issued an advisory saying the bridge would be closed for an "extended period of time."
The driver of the tractor-trailer that went into the reservoir escaped from the cab and was sitting on top of the exposed portion before being picked up by a bass fisherman. He was taken to the bank, where he was checked out by EMS personnel.
The crash occurred closer to the Louisiana side. The majority of the bridge is considered to be in Sabine Parish since the river channel, which marks the Louisiana/Texas line, is closer to the Texas side.