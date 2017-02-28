The Caddo Parish escapee who led authorities on a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon that ended in a dramatic crash in a restaurant parking is facing even more criminal charges today.
Kevonte DeKorey Austin, 18, of Greenwood, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated criminal damage to property, attempted carjacking and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Austin is held in Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center without bond. He walked away from a work release program Feb. 8 in Caddo Parish.
A man who was initially with Austin prior to a traffic stop for speeding also is in BDCC. Durioki Deshone Hawkins, 23, of Shreveport, is charged with speeding 79 in a 55 mph zone and illegal possession of a stolen item.
Hawkins has a probation hold out of Caddo Parish. He's also on an investigative hold for Webster Parish as sheriff's investigators try to determine "what else he's been involved with," Sheriff Gary Sexton said.
Deputies detained Hawkins after stopping him and Austin for the traffic citation. But a deputy also discovered the two were in a pickup truck reported as stolen from Shreveport.
Hawkins got out of the truck. Austin sped off, Sexton said.
Deputies and state police pursued Austin -- at speeds in excess of 100 mph -- to Springhill. Austin then looped around and zoomed south down U.S. Highway 371 toward Dixie Inn.
The highway was blocked and spike strips were set up across the highway just before its intersection with U.S. Highway 80. Austin hit the spikes, veered to the right, went down an embankment then vautled into the air about 8 to 10 feet before bouncing off a parked vehicle that was occupied by Barbara Harlon of Bossier City. The truck came to rest in the Nicky's Mexican Restaurant parking lot.
Fortunately, Harlon got a glimpse of the truck flying through the air and leaned over in the front seat. She was able to get out of the passenger side without a scratch.
Austin wasn't through though, Sexton said. Austin crawled out of the wrecked truck and tried to pull another woman out of her vehicle that was parked nearby in the parking lot.
"He tried to get her out and take her car, too, but we got him," Sexton said.
Video of Austin's crash has circulated nationwide.
ORIGINAL STORY
A high speed chase this afternoon in Webster Parish ended when the suspect's vehicle went airborne and landed on top of a woman's car in a Dixie Inn restaurant's parking lot.
Fortunately, said Sheriff Gary Sexton, the woman who was seated in her vehicle was not injured.
Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have two men in custody. One is a Caddo Parish inmate who walked away from a work release program on Feb. 8.
The driver, 18-year-old Kevonte DeKorey Austin, of Greenwood, is a Department of Corrections employee who is accused of stealing an employee's pickup truck from the business to which he was assigned for work release. It's not the same pickup truck he crashed Tuesday.
Sexton said his deputies began pursuing a pickup truck occupied by two men that had been reported as stolen from Shreveport. Deputies got the truck stopped, but the passenger bailed and the driver sped off. The passenger was taken into custody.
The chase at "excessive speeds" took them north on U.S. Highway 371 to Springhill. Then they looped back south toward Dixie Inn following a quick turn-around avoiding a separate accident scene that was blocking the highway.
"If you ask me he was doing 100 miles an hour," said Springhill Fire Chief Billy Rasberry, who was working the scene of the accident blocking Highway 371 in Springhill. "But when I saw him he was coming off the road, I bet he was coming off the road at 60, 65 miles an hour."
Deputies put out spike strips north of the intersection of U.S. 371 and U.S. Highway 80. The pickup hit the strips and went airborne about 8 to 10 feet, Sexton said.
The truck bounced off the top of a Toyota Corolla sitting in the parking lot of Nicky's restaurant.
Force of the impact crushed the car down to the driver's seat. It was occupied by a Bossier City woman, who managed to get out from the passenger's side.
"It's a wonder it didn't kill her," Sexton said.
The truck's driver took off running from the scene but was captured by deputies.
"It was a wild thing," Sexton said.