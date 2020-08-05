The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) notified high school sports officials Wednesday the upcoming prep football season will be delayed amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine sent a memo to member schools with an updated scheduled Wednesday stating the earliest the season can kick off is October 8th. With the season originally set to begin during the first week of September, this move will bring major changes with it.
First, Bonine says the games missed by this delay will not be made up. Instead, the association is aiming to start the season in week three, giving teams an eight game regular season followed by a shortened playoff. Teams could play as little as six regular season games in 2020 if circumstances change. These moves are made to help ensure state championship games can be played in December and in the Superdome in New Orleans. Many's Jess Curtis is trying to take his team back to the Big Easy for the second year in a row and believes the chance to play in that stadium is a great goal for players across the state, "You still have that opportunity to play in New Orleans, it's pretty special. We have an opportunity to be there, so of course I want to play there. If we decide to do it the other way, I'm fine playing it in the back yard."
North Webster head coach John Ware doesn't believe championship games in the Superdome should be a major factor in the LHSAA's decisions, "Let these kids have life experiences that we all had, that's the important thing to me. I've been saying it from day one, it's not just the football game, it's about everything that goes along with the football game. There's a lot involved with it, especially in these small communities. It's a way of life and, boy, I hate to know what we are going to do without it."
With smaller playoff brackets, Arklatex teams will have decreased chances in making the postseason. Airline made a surprising run in the 5A bracket last year, but with that in mind, head coach Bo Meeks is still focused on the regular season, "If it's about the kids like we think it is and want it to be, I think the most regular season games possible is definitely the big thing. If it's eight like they are talking about, I think that's a good number. Again, whatever they give us, we're going to be prepared for to the best of our ability."
For now, teams will be able to practice with helmets and can wear shoulder pads starting August 10. No contact will be allowed until Louisiana moves into Phase 3 of reopening and has nearly two weeks of decreasing COVID-19 cases. Bonine says the LHSAA can't move forward without word form Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards, "We share the same schools, we share over 100,000 athletes. The decisions we make today, tomorrow, and moving forward are all in compliance with what the Governor tells us to do."