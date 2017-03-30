A dog that wandered up to Bienville sheriff's deputies Thursday as they worked a crash on Interstate 20 has found a new home.
The dog named Lulu has been adopted by one of the deputies.
The sheriff's office began looking for the owner of the friendly pooch after it came out of the woods near the Taylor-Ada exit at U.S. Highway 80 in Bienville Parish. The dog, an Australian shepherd mix, was wearing a current rabies tag and a microchip tag issued by 24PetWatch. The rabies tag was issued by the city of Irving, Texas.
24PetWatch was unable to provide KTBS with the owners name because of a privacy hold. However, the sheriff's office called Irving and was able to get a name.
They eventually got a phone number, too. Deputies learned the dog's owner had relocated to Florida. She told them she had given Lulu to a relative in Caddo Parish prior to her move. She was unaware how the dog got to Bienville Parish.
Since no one stepped up to claim the dog after its discovery was shared through media sources, a deputy took possession of Lulu until another one decided to adopt it.
Bienville Parish does not have an animal shelter. The town of Arcadia has a set of chain link fence holding pens that temporarily hold strays. But after a few days, the dogs are taken to a veterinary clinic in Claiborne Parish, where they typically are euthanized.
Deputies took a liking to Lulu because of her gentle demeanor and took the extra step of taking care of her themselves.