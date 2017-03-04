UPDATE: The Louisiana State Police have canceled the Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Helainia Planinsek. She has been located and is safe. The investigation is ongoing and further inquiries should be directed to the New Orleans Police Department.
The Louisiana State Police are assisting New Orleans Police in searching for toddler missing from New Orleans.
Police say Helainia Planinsek was reported missing on March 3, 2017. The child is a 3 year old white female. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3’0” tall, weighing approximately 45 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Helainia is believed to be with her babysitter, Erin Streho. Streho is described as a 33-year-old black female with medium length brown hair, and hazel eyes. She is about 5’3” tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown.
Streho was last known to be driving a gray 2015 Nissan Sentra with North Carolina license plate BFM9387.
Law enforcement has reason to believe Helainia Planinsek is in immediate danger.
Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Helainia Planinsek and/or the listed vehicle should immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6030, 911, or Louisiana State Police Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at 337-962-2605