UPDATE
TEXARKANA, TX. - TXK Today reported Friday night the pursuit that started at the 37-mile marker in Arkansas has ended at the 111-mile marker in Cumby, TX.
According to police radio traffic, the chase started when the semi truck fled the scene of an accident.
TXK Today says charges were upgraded to felony assault on an officer after the suspect rammed officers.
The suspect is now in custody.
---
TEXARKANA, TX. - TXK Today is currently reporting on a pursuit of a semi truck with no trailer that fled the scene of an accident. Active reports are happening on its Facebook page.
Arkansas State Police, Texas Department of Public Safety and officials of Bowie County, Hooks County and New Boston County are all involved in the chase, according to TXK Today.
As of recently, the semi truck and officials are still heading westbound on the interstate, and just went through Mt. Vernon, TX.
The vehicle has rammed officers, and the suspect is now wanted for assault on an officer.
This is an active pursuit.