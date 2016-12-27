Another update on the Robeline-Marthaville water woes -the water system that covers both towns shut down its water supply, leaving some with no running water for almost a week.
Good news - homes do have running water, but before all this -they had some big problems.
Imagine not being able to shower or clean your clothes, but things got back to normal in time for the holidays.
"I am so glad we have water now."
For some residents, it is a Christmas miracle.
"We were out for several days. It was just horrible. We couldn't take baths, we had nothing to drink, and we couldn't flush our commodes."
Now everyone very relieved since the "Delta Regional Authority" contributed over $20,000 in emergency funding.
"It just was a great, great day for everybody," says president of the water system, Tommy O’Con.
The DRA is a federal-state partnership created by congress to help communities with economic development across eight states.
The money they gave Robeline helps 400+ residents on the water system to get good drinking water.
"It was a sigh of relief and everybody was happy. We were all affected by this."
The cause of the water problem to start with was the 30-year-old water tank, which also had several holes.
It has now been replaced with a new pressure pump.
Toilets can be flushed and kids can go back to school.
O’Con says they will also be looking at ways to make the water system better.
With the New Year, hopefully comes a fresh start - for water in Robeline and Marthaville.
Water quality officials say they will meet again next week - to discuss ways to prevent any more failures - in the future.