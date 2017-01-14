UPDATE: 8:50 AM
Police tell us the suspect was actually outside of the Boardwalk, not on it. The suspect shot five shots into the air and then fled.
They tell us there were no injuries as a result.
There is no description of the suspect and they are still searching. If you have any information please call police.
A heavy police presence was at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier around 10 P.M.Saturday night. Officers were blocking traffic in and out of the area.
Sgt. Brian Griffith with the Bossier City Police has said that a possible five shots were fired at the Boardwalk. Witnesses say at least on person was shot, but officers have not found any victims.
No one was arrested and there is no suspect at this time.
Police began leaving the scene around 10:45 P.M.
