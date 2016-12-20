A Shreveport man accused of pointing a gun at a woman in an early morning failed home invasion is in the DeSoto Parish Detention Center following treatment of dog bites after resisting arrest, DeSoto Parish authorities said.
Kristopher Finklea, 19, spent most of Tuesday at University Health Hospital for treatment of multiple dog bites from the DeSoto Parish sheriff’s K-9. He's now behind bars charged with five counts of burglary and one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm, attempted home invasion and resisting arrest.
DeSoto sheriff’s Lt. Adam Ewing said calls about a suspicious person starting coming in around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday from residents living off Highway 175 just outside the Mansfield city limits.
Particularly alarming was a report from one woman who told deputies a man with a gun tried to get into her home. He pointed the gun at her but she was able to shoo him away, Ewing said.
Deputies also learned that some of the homeowners discovered their vehicles had been broken into.
As they searched the area, a man fitting the description of the “suspicious person” ran into a wooded area.
Deputies responded and put the K-9 out to track the man, who traveled over the railroad tracks and through another wooded area before emerging on Laura Street inside the city. That’s where the K-9 subdued Finklea after he reportedly refused to comply with deputies’ commands.
A gun was in “close proximity” to Finklea when he was arrested. It was stolen from one of the vehicles, Ewing said.
The vehicle thefts occurred at homes on Charles Road, Ford Hill Road, Sandhill Drive and Highway 175.