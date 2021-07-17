HALLSVILLE, Texas — Authorities have released the identity of a man who held police officers at bay during a standoff that lasted nearly three hours on Friday.
Mark Brimhall, Junior, is charged with fail to identify as a fugitive, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and two out of county felony warrants. Bonds have not been set for these offenses.
Harrison County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jay Webb reports that the incident ended with no injuries and no shots fired.
Webb said during the standoff, FM 449 and Dee Scott Road near the church's location at 19222 FM 449 and Dee Scott Road, were closed. They have been re-opened to traffic.