UPDATE: The situation at the courthouse is back to normal after authorities have determined the bag is harmless. They say it contained clothes.
(SHREVEPORT, La.) -- The Caddo Sheriff's Office is in the process of checking out a suspicious item that was left on the grounds of the Caddo Parish Courthouse.
Authorities tell KTBS 3 News the duffel bag is believed to have been left on the property sometime Thursday night.
Officials say they don't believe the bag is dangerous, though they are not taking any chances.
The public is still allowed inside the courthouse through the Texas Street side.
