UPDATE: The two runaway teens have returned to the center in Hallsville.
Harrison County investigators are turning to the public for help in locating two runaway children from the HeartLight Ministries in Hallsville, Texas on January 3, 2017.
Both of the juveniles were residents of the HeartLight Ministries residence program. They walked off of the campus during the daytime and are believed to be together, in the Longview area. Neither of the juveniles have transportation and may be on foot.
They are described as:
- JORDAN ENRIQUEZ, 14, 5'8", black hair/brown eyes, athletic build, last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey pants.
- GAVIN NUNIZ, 15, 5’8”, blonde hair/blue eyes, athletic build, last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey pants.
If anyone has information of the location of either of the runaways, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or any law enforcement office.