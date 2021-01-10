UPDATED STORY
TEXARKANA, TX. - The police say West was located in Cass county.
He's safe and is no longer missing.
--
TEXARKANA, TX. - The Texarkana, Texas Police Department is asking for assistance from the community in finding a 26-year-old man.
Forrest Lavery West was last seen at the Wendy's/Exxon on 3737 New Boston Rd. around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the police, he has not had any contact with his family since that time.
West was wearing an orange hoodie, black pants, a black hat with Chinese symbols, a black face mask and black Nike shoes when we walked off. He stands at 5'7", weighs 150 pounds and has a tattoo that says "Faith" on his right arm.
The police says West has been diagnosed with autism. While he's high-functioning, the police has been informed that he has no finances nor any real means to take care of himself. He's able to communicate and capable of making his own decisions.
If anyone sees Forrest or knows where he is, they are asked to call TTPD's non-emergency dispatch number at 903-798-3876.