A teen is one of two people killed during a violent weekend in Shreveport.
Antonio Newsom, 15, was found dead in an abandoned car at the intersection of Union Avenue and Earl Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police say Newsom was shot several times. The car had been reported stolen January 21. Police are seeking leads in that case.
And the mother of the other victim of another shooting is speaking out.
"Why would you take my son's life? For no reason, no apparent good reason at all. There's no reason to take anybody's life,” said Gladys Caldwell, mother of Rolandreon Fischer.
Shreveport is coming out of a brutal Sunday that kept police busy - day and night.
There were six shootings in just 24 hours, that claimed two lives, and left at least seven others injured.
The homicide total for Shreveport is going up fast - at the beginning of the New Year, the city is already looking at a total of five homicides.
The main message police are working to spread is for the community to speak out with any information to help them get to the bottom of each case.
Public Information Officer, Marcus Hines, says, "So many people want to say, 'The police aren't doing' or 'The police should be doing'. When you're dealing with a problem that has so many elements factor in to what you're seeing, unfortunately it's something that you'll have to deal with for a long time, but you can work through it."
If you compare - this time last year, Shreveport had two homicides, so police definitely have their hands full.
They are still working and investigating each of the six shootings.
To break down the locations of them - there were two in each of these districts: B, F, and G.
One of two deadly shootings happened in district F, in front of the County Market.
Caldwell’s son, 25-year-old Rolandreon Fischer was declared dead after being shot multiple times.
"I can't sleep, I can't think clearly. I can't get that back - that was my baby. They took his life, they didn't have to do that."
The Shreveport Police Chief, Alan Crump, responded to the spike in violence by holding a press conference this afternoon at headquarters, offering a game plan to combat the crimes.
"We have 35 unfunded positions that we are trying to fill at this very hour. We also have started to increase our neighborhood walks. I've signed letters that our bureau have put out to various neighborhoods to let them know that we are planning on doing walks in their neighborhood."
If you know anything at all - on either of these incidents - contact Shreveport police.