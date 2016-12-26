The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has determined the identity of a man whose body was found Monday in the Red River south of the Interstate 20 bridge.
The victim was identified through fingerprints by Caddo Parish sheriff's office investigators as Shelton Audrees, 51, of Shreveport. His remains were taken to University Health hospital where an autopsy was performed Tuesday.
Audrees' body was found just before noon Monday when someone who was hiking or jogging along the Riverfront Parkway spotted it.
Caddo Parish sheriff's Cpl. Frank Edmondson said the condition of the body showed signs of being in the water for several days.