After a final vote at the Bossier Parish School Board meeting Thursday night, grass fields will be here to stay.
The school board split the vote down the middle 6 to 6. A majority was required to pass the legislation.
The school board had already put some money into hiring a contractor for the job, but that wasn't enough to pass the final vote.The Building and Grounds Planning and Development Committee suggested RE Consulting & Raley and Associates to the school board to begin designing the turf for installation. This suggestion was approved at the last meeting after a 7 to 5 vote.
Each field would have cost about one million dollars to build, with the money coming from the building fund. They planned to have the turf installed at the, Airline, Haughton, Parkway, and Bossier High Schools by the 2017 football season. According to board members, two high schools were excluded from the plan, Plain Dealing and Benton, due to their smaller size.
Some of the arguments against the plan were that it was not included on the original bond taxpayers voted on, so it should not be considered. Opponents also brought up safety concerns with artificial turf, such as potential links to cancer. They asked the board to table the issue to do more research.
Supporters of the turf countered the safety issue with the fact that when students play on turf fields when they travel to nearby fields such as Calvary, and Loyola. They also argued that the EPA has declared artificial turf safe to play sports on, and that upgrading the fields will make the parish schools more competitive and promote future growth.