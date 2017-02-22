The rising tide of lawsuits against embattled Shreveport businessman David deBerardinis has been joined by a businessman from overseas.
An investor from Ireland has sued deBerardinis and his attorney, alleging he lost $2.5 million he invested with deBerardinis to do fuel trades between two large energy companies. The suit, filed in federal court in Shreveport by Raymond Stafford of Dublin, Ireland, said he was misled about the strength of deBerardinis' business and was shown bogus documents about who deBerardinis was doing business with.
deBerardinis, 55, is under fire from multiple directions over what happened to tens of millions of dollars investors say they gave him to invest in lucrative energy trades where fossil fuels would be bought from one energy company and resold to another at a higher price. Double-digit returns were promised. Thirteen investors who have sued deBerardinis or his chief financial officer said they have lost more than $45 million in what one group calls a "pervasive and sinister scam" where investor money was diverted to deBerardinis' personal use.
Federal authorities last month seized docuents and computer files during searches of deBerardinis' home and the office of his chief financial officer. It is part of a criminal investigation being conducted by the FBI, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Shreveport.
Stafford's suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport, alleges he was convinced to invest by deBerardinis' attorney, Walter J. Stanton III of Coral Gables, Fla. Stanton and Stafford had been friends and golfing buddies for 20 years, the suit said.
Believing it was a "safe" investment guaranteed by one of the energy companies, Stafford's suit said he agreed to loan $2.5 million to deBerardinis last March, to be repaid with 10 percent interest within 60 days. The loan has not been repaid and there is no money to do so, the suit alleges.
"Stafford placed his trust and confidence in Stanton, and Stanton breached his fiduciary duty to Stafford by negligently failing to confirm the correct financial status of deBerardinis," the suit said.
deBerardinis has refused comment on the allegations or the investigation. He was deposed as part of the first lawsuit and exercised his right against self-incrimination, court filings show. Stafford did not respond to a request by KTBS News for comment.
Earlier lawsuits allege investors who believed they were putting money into lucrative fossil fuel trades with double-digit returns were defrauded in what is being likened to a Ponzi scheme.
There were no trades; documents confirming them were fakes; and money was diverted to deBerardinis' personal use, lawsuits allege. An attorney for one of the energy companies testified in a deposition that the company never did business with deBerardinis. Attorneys familiar with the case say early investors got some of their investments back but later ones lost money.
One suit says more than $80 million was invested by various prominent people in Shreveport.