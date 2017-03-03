A former Stonewall youth minister and a high school student remain in the DeSoto Parish Detention Center, accused of possessing child pornography.
Zachary Almarode, 25, and Lauren Maschino, 18, both of Stonewall, were arrested Thursday and charged two counts of pornography involving juveniles. No bond has been set.
Almarode was fired from his position at Salem Baptist Church prior to his arrest. Maschino is a senior at North DeSoto High.
DeSoto sheriff's investigators were contacted Feb. 17 by a concerned citizen reporting possible inappropriate contact on school property between the youth minister and a juvenile.
"An investigation was opened and detectives learned the suspected juvenile was actually a young adult; however, during the investigation, learned the contact had not been on school property. The subjects also admitted to possessing child pornography on their cellular devices," according to a news release Friday from the sheriff's office.
DeSoto schools Superintendent Cade Brumley emphasized that none of the criminal charges are a result of any activities that took place on the school campus.
"Like other members of the community, Mr. Almarode was present on campus for activities where members of his youth group were involved. Recently, we asked Mr. Almarode to refrain from coming onto our campus after noticing some concerns. We took steps to notify the appropriate individuals, including local authorities, of those concerns. ... Student and employee safety is our top responsibility and that trust was not compromised on our school campus," Brumley said in a statement.
DeSoto sheriff's deputies are continuing their investigation.